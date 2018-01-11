Santa Lucia students tackle everything from robots to Russia

A lot goes on at Santa Lucia Middle School, but unless you go to school there, you would not know. The Leadership Class would like the community to know about some of the great and interesting things we have done in our first quarter of school. Our theme this year is “Humankind — Be Both,” because we are trying have a kinder campus, so we honor students each month who go out of their way to be kind to others. Our learning takes place inside and outside the classrooms at SLMS, and we also spend time getting to know how to better our world.
Inside the physical science classroom, we didn’t just learn about the periodic table, we turned elements into superheroes. In our ancient history classes, we made cave paintings. In our electives, we programmed robot spheros, and engineered bridges and designed electric cars.
At lunchtime, high school students lead us through STEAM challenges (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) to learn about physics and chemistry.
Outside the classroom, we had lots of fun field trips like the Tough Two and Vista Lago, which are obstacle courses that test agility and teamwork. We also went on an environmental education field trip to Strawberry Canyon that taught us about our surrounding environment.
Never miss a local story.
It is also important to look beyond our school and our community and explore the world. We adopted a classroom in Houston to help with the damage from Hurricane Harvey. Our seventh grade learned about Russian culture by skyping a student in Moscow. We also supported our veterans by making placemats and cheering them on in their bike race. In honor of Thanksgiving we held a successful food drive to feed people in need.
It has been an exciting quarter, and we invite you to visit our campus and see what we have accomplished.
Middle School Matters is an occasional feature provided by members of the Leadership Class at Santa Lucia Middle School.
Comments