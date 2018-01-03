Coast Union cyber teams advance in competition

Luis Plascencia, left, and Jack Azevedo, in the blue shirts, are part of Coast Union’s “Cyber Patriot” team, which will compete in the state finals Jan. 19-21 after qualifying Dec. 8. Also pictured, from left: Crecencio Atunez, Axel Beccerril, Jonathan Jewel, Trent Ferguson, Daniel Dubnow and Antonio Atunez. Ayen Johnson