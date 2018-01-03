TravelEXPO gives North Coast residents a leg up on vacation plans

For several decades, North Coasters with a yen or need to go to far-flung places have turned to San Simeon Travel for help in planning and confirming the itinerary and arrangements.
Since 1992, John and Diana O’Regan have been at the helm of the firm, often leading tours to exotic locales.
Many of their customers launch their trip plans for the coming year during a San Simeon TravelEXPO. The next one will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, in the Cambria Grammar School, 3223 Main St.
The festive EXPO includes the opportunity to meet and consult with representatives of “the world’s top cruise and tour companies,” according to information provided by San Simeon Travel. Flower leis, free raffles and refreshments also are included, and EXPO specials will be offered.
Experienced solo world traveler Elaine Beckham of Cambria and Cayucos has taken several of John O’Regan’s group cruises and tours, including to Mexico, Alaska, Antarctica, Japan and a European cruise that included Sicily, Barcelona and Malta.
“If John is leading a tour to an area I want to go to,” she wrote in a text interview, “you can bet your bottom dollar I’ll be on that tour.” In fact, she’s traveling “with him to Iceland in July.”
Among the O’Regans’ other escorted tours planned so far for 2018 are Japan in April, South Africa in May and Barcelona (cruise) in October. For details, go to www.san simeontravel.com or call 805-927-4696 or 800-266-3359.
