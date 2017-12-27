What’s new in Harmony? Wedding bells, ice cream and more

More Videos 1:40 Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made Pause 0:34 Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides 2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 0:42 The #BishopMelon is back 1:15 If you witness a crime, here's what to do 0:21 Watch this incredible, dangerous smoke plume created by massive California wildfires 1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired 1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:44 Retiring Assistant DA Lee Cunningham reflects on a lifetime in law enforcement 0:56 Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1 Harmony, a former dairying hub, is about 6 miles south of Cambria, parallel to and barely east of Highway 1. The 2.5-acre town was defined in a 1997 article in the Los Angeles Times as being “not much bigger than a typical strip mall," but it has a wedding chapel, creamery, vacation rentals and more. Harmony, a former dairying hub, is about 6 miles south of Cambria, parallel to and barely east of Highway 1. The 2.5-acre town was defined in a 1997 article in the Los Angeles Times as being “not much bigger than a typical strip mall," but it has a wedding chapel, creamery, vacation rentals and more. David Middlecamp The Tribune

