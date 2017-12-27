Trixie and Julius make an encore appearance as HART’s Cats of the Month.
HART’s Cats of the Month: Trixie and Julius

By Verlinda Bailey

Special to The Cambrian

December 27, 2017 08:44 AM

Encore! Trixie, 7, and Julius, 9, are almost inseparable, often sharing personal space (and occasional hygiene assistance) with each other. The April 2017 Cat of the Month column featured our good-natured duo. Consider adopting this devoted pair of sweethearts. Meet them at HART where they await a caring, forever home.

Cat of the Month adoption fees are half-price. The Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter at 2638 Main St. is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, contact HART at 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org online.

