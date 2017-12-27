HART’s Cats of the Month: Trixie and Julius

Encore! Trixie, 7, and Julius, 9, are almost inseparable, often sharing personal space (and occasional hygiene assistance) with each other. The April 2017 Cat of the Month column featured our good-natured duo. Consider adopting this devoted pair of sweethearts. Meet them at HART where they await a caring, forever home.
Cat of the Month adoption fees are half-price. The Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter at 2638 Main St. is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, contact HART at 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org online.
