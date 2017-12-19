Robinsons named Citizens of the Year; Robin’s also honored

Cambrians can pay tribute next month to the town’s citizens and business of 2017, as selected Tuesday, Dec. 19, by the Cambria Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Sue and Roger Robinson will share the Citizen of the Year Award, in honor of their years of devotion to and volunteerism for such organizations as the Cambria Historical Society, Cambria Scarecrow Festival, Homeless Animal Rescue Team, Tip-a-Cop, Rotary and other nonprofits and groups.
Cambria’s business of the year is Robin’s Restaurant and longtime owner-operator Shanny Covey, who is renowned for her willingness to donate to various good causes her passion, time, money and the restaurant’s great food.
The chamber’s dinner to honor the Robinsons and Robin’s, and to install new board members, will be Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Cambria Pines Lodge. The no-host bar opens at 6, and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
Attendees don’t have to be chamber members. Reservations are required by Jan. 2. Tickets, $50 each, are at the chamber office, 767 Main St.
At the event, newly elected director Oz Barron of the Ball & Skein & More yarn store will be sworn in alongside re-elected members Steve Kniffen, Mel McColloch and Miguel Sandoval. Returning directors are Fidel Figueroa, Gayle Jenkins, George Marschall, Sue Robinson and Marcela Ponce.
