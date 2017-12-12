Alan Doctor played taps just before wreaths were picked up and distributed at the Cambria Cemetery and Old Santa Rosa Chapel Cemetery in 2016.
The Cambrian

Wreath-laying for veterans at Cambria cemeteries Saturday

The Cambrian

December 12, 2017 03:26 PM

Cambria residents and visitors are invited an 9 a.m. ceremony at the Cambria District Cemetery to honor those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

After the 9 a.m. gathering, attendees are invited to help lay veterans’ graves at both Cambria District Cemetery and Santa Rosa Cemetery. More than 400 wreaths are headed to cemeteries in Cambria, Morro Bay/Cayucos and Los Osos, said Ron Waltman of American Legion Post 432 in Cambria, who is coordinating the effort.

The effort is part of Wreaths Across America, a national program to remember veterans and honor their families. Wreaths were purchased with $15 deductible donations.

