Wreath-laying for veterans at Cambria cemeteries Saturday

Cambria residents and visitors are invited an 9 a.m. ceremony at the Cambria District Cemetery to honor those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
After the 9 a.m. gathering, attendees are invited to help lay veterans’ graves at both Cambria District Cemetery and Santa Rosa Cemetery. More than 400 wreaths are headed to cemeteries in Cambria, Morro Bay/Cayucos and Los Osos, said Ron Waltman of American Legion Post 432 in Cambria, who is coordinating the effort.
The effort is part of Wreaths Across America, a national program to remember veterans and honor their families. Wreaths were purchased with $15 deductible donations.
