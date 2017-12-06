CHP helicopter search in Cambria comes up empty

A Nov. 30 chase involving a CHP helicopter, sheriff’s deputies, CHP officers, State Park rangers and a canine unit, among others, ultimately couldn’t locate a forest-wise man who has warrants out for his arrest.
The wanted man, identified by officials as Shaun Michael Riley, apparently has lived in the area for years, according to sheriff’s Cmdr. Jim Voge. “He’s been running for a long time,” the lawman said.
When a deputy trying to serve warrants on Riley spotted him across the creek, Voge said, Riley’s knowledge of and familiarity with the area allowed him to slip away and hide.
Social media soon lit up with inquiries about the circling aircraft, which was over the area for some time. Voge said the helicopter, if available, often is called in for searches like that, because spotting the fleeing party from the air can be more effective than a foot chase.
Eventually, the search for Riley was called off, after more than an hour of looking for him along Highway 1, near the creek and in the forest, along Main Street in West and East Village, and on Bridge Street and Burton Drive,
Riley has had run-ins with law enforcement in Cambria before. On Nov. 10, 2015, the then-36-year-old was arrested on a felony charge of possessing barbiturates for sale, and five misdemeanor charges of violating felony probation.
Voge said Riley isn’t considered to be armed or dangerous, although at least one of the warrants is for a felony offense. If hikers or others spot Riley, they’re asked to call 911, but are not to approach or confront the wanted man themselves.
