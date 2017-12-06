Bronco girls drop four basketball games; boys split two

Despite losing all four games in the Bishop Diego Bird Cage Classic Tournament (Nov. 29-Dec. 2), the Coast Union girls team played some “pretty good” basketball, according to new coach Keith Stowers.
The Dec. 1 game against Nordhoff was the most competitive of the four games, with the Lady Broncos losing 23-21. Coast led 17-12 going into the fourth quarter, but the Lady Rangers closed the game with an 11-4 run.
In a text interview, Stowers said his team needs to be “more consistent in our offense and, on defense, we have to limit the opposition to one shot only.”
Coast junior Karis Lawson was named to the all-tournament team for her “excellent play, Stowers said. And Kaylee Ferguson notched a double-double against Villanova Prep on Dec. 2, finishing with 10 points and 13 rebounds in that loss.
The next home game for the team is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, against Dunn School.
BOYS
Coming into this week, the boys varsity basketball team had played just two games, both on the road, winning against the Calvary Christian Knights on Nov. 30 (54-51), and losing at King City (35-15) on Dec. 1.
In that Calvary Christian game, senior David Nolan led the Broncos with 17 points. Senior Riley Kennedy chipped in with 11 points, and sophomore David Amodei had nine points. Sophomore Nate Markham tallied seven points and Senior Will Stephenson added six points.
The Broncos’ next challenge is the Ojai Valley Classic Tournament at Thacher School Dec. 7-9. The next home game for Coast is Tuesday, Dec. 12, a 6 p.m. tipoff against San Luis Obispo Classical Academy.
