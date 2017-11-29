Cambria preps for Hospitality Night, rescheduled kids party

Music, merriment and plenty of, well, hospitality are in store for Cambria residents and visitors on Thursday, Dec. 7, the date for this year’s Hospitality Night downtown.
Local businesses along Main Street in the East and West Villages — as well as along Burton Avenue and nearby in the downtown district — will welcome guests from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Cambria Trolley will run along Main Street throughout the evening.
Town Criers Bev and Jerry Praver will be on hand at 5:30 p.m. to kick off the festivities at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, 767 Main St. in the West Village. Across town in the East Village, Santa will arrive via fire engine at the Cambria Historical Museum, Burton and Center Streets, for the traditional outdoor tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
If you like music, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to hear songs from the season at a number of locations along the route:
▪ Dancers By the Sea will perform at 5:30 p.m. at the Historical Museum and again 20 minutes later at Arlington Avenue and Main in the East Village.
▪ The Cambria Chorale will perform at the Joslyn Recreation Center, 950 Main St., at 6 p.m., a prelude to the chorale’s show, “Ring Those Christmas Bells!” at 2 p.m. on consecutive Sundays, Dec. 10 and 17, at Cambria Community Presbyterian Church.
▪ There will also be live music at the Chamber of Commerce, Pewter Plough Playhouse and Verde, all in the West Village.
There’ll be munchies, too. Hot dogs will be available at the Chamber and Veterans Memorial Building, and you can make your own s’mores bars at Among Friends in the East Village. Various merchants typically serve treats such as hot spiced cider (Robin’s); hot cocoa and oat bars (Mojo’s Village Bean). If you like cookies and other treats, you can find them at GOWA, The Painted Lily, A Matter of Taste or Robin’s.
In addition, you can make holiday friendship bracelets at Ball & Skein or watch a demo on clay tile carving at The Painted Lily, both in the East Village. In the West Village, you can get free massages at Therapy by the Sea or Verde, and take photos at the Love Story Project in the West Village.
Various merchants will be offering promotions:
▪ The Painted Lily will hold a drawing for an art piece.
▪ GOWA (Gallery of Wearable Art) at 4009 West St. has a 20-percent-off sale.
▪ Parts Unknown in the East Village will offer a gift with purchase to the first 30 customers.
▪ Ephraim Pottery in the West Village has a 10-percent-off sale and a raffle for a vase.
For more information, contact the Cambria Chamber at info@cambriachamber.org.
Lions kids party moves to Dec. 9
The Lions Club of Cambria has moved the date for its free holiday party for kids, which will henceforth be held on the second Saturday of December.
“Otherwise, it’s too close to Thanksgiving,” said Walt Thomason, chairman of the event that will be held this year from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.
The December party is equally beloved by the youngsters, their families and the people who provide it. The event — which the late Bud Goff called “the community’s party for all children” — happens at the Pinedorado Grounds, next to the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., unless there’s rain that day. In that case, the celebration moves inside the hall.
Santa plans to arrive about noon for his meet-and-greet photo op with the youngsters. The Lions provide free food, rides on the kiddy-sized train, games and prizes, face painting, a visit with wild birds and a bounce house (weather permitting).
The club has sponsored the free event for more than a quarter-century.
Yule log
For a rundown of holiday happenings on the North Coast, go to sanluisobispo.com at http://bit.ly/2Bkyi88.
Comments