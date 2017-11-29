Senior Zoe Markham was named MVP of the 2017 season by coach Shannon Sutherland. Here she battles in a match earlier this season.
The Cambrian

Alumni split soccer matches with Coast Union varsity

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

November 29, 2017 09:00 AM

November 29, 2017 09:00 AM

The Coast Union varsity girls team won their side of the alumni soccer match 3-1 on Saturday, Nov. 25, but the boys fell to the alumni 6-2.

The varsity girls’ first two goals were scored by Martha Gomez Mora, and the third and final goal was booted in by Angelina Perez. The three goals were scored in the second half, according to coach Brooklin Brumund.

“I was pleased with how well the girls played as a team and the way they put into practice everything we have been working on,” Brumund said.

Emany Plasencia and Salvador Aguilar scored for the boys varsity in defeat, coach Omar Catalan said. The alumni team was coached by Fidel Figueroa, who said his was led by Isaac Torres’ two goals, with Rigo Quintero, Marco Bautista, Ricky Abitia and Gustavo Catalan also finding the net.

TENNIS

Girls tennis coach Shannon Sutherland has announced her player awards for 2017, and senior Zoe Markham was named MVP.

The Coach’s Award went to senior Octavia Dolan, and freshman Kaci Ferguson received the Most Improved Award from Sutherland.

