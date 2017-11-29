16 trees up for auction in Cambria to benefit charities

This year’s Festival of Trees Gala auction event being held starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at Cambria Pines Lodge includes a buffet dinner (served at 6 p.m.), complimentary champagne, no-host bar, a money-tree drawing and live musical entertainment by The Belmores.
Oh yes, and a live auction of 16 holiday items, including unique live trees, fabulous fakes and artistic creations, all decorated and donated by individuals or groups on behalf of local nonprofit organizations they support.
A special silent auction of five cozy quilts will benefit the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors and manages the entire event.
Midday Tuesday, Nov. 28, there were only a few tickets left ($50 each) at the chamber, (767 Main St.). No tickets will be sold at the door.
Never miss a local story.
Ticket holders can park at the lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. However, chamber officials are urging attendees to carpool because the Christmas Market will be open that night, and hotel guests and vehicles bearing disabled placards also will be parking in those lots.
For details, call 805-927-3624 or email www.cambriachamber. org.
As of Monday, Nov. 27, among the items up for auction, and the nonprofits that will receive the funds, were:
▪ “Tree of Life” by Wendy Sheridan to benefit Friends of the Elephant Seal.
▪ “Peace on Earth” by Brian and Wendy Sheridan for the charity of the buyer’s choice.
▪ “Santa Clause” by Christel Chesney for Cambria Rotary Club.
▪ “Ocean Art” by Patrick Dennis for Cambria Dog Park.
▪ “A Child’s Christmas” by Ken and Gisela Cooper for Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART).
▪ “Home for the Holidays” by David Pierson for Troop Support Services.
▪ “Ocean Breezes” by Tish Rogers for Santa Rosa Church.
▪ “A Winter Wonderland” by Maureen Kasper for Cambria Education Foundation.
▪ “Seaside Serenity” by Cyndi Whittmeyer for Fiscalini Ranch Preserve.
▪ “Home on the Range” by Elvie McDonald for Future Farmers of America.
▪ “A Fashionable Christmas” by Mona Sheppard and Keri Daniel for high school arts program.
▪ “Peace, Love and Understanding,” by San Simeon Equestrian for Greenspace — The Cambria Land Trust.
▪ “Cambria Beauty” by local artists and ArtBeat students to benefit the ArtBeat program.
Comments