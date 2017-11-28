Cambrian reporter Kathe Tanner staffs a Salvation Army kettle in December 2007 at the Cookie Crock supermarket in Cambria.
Cambrian reporter Kathe Tanner staffs a Salvation Army kettle in December 2007 at the Cookie Crock supermarket in Cambria. Richard Tanner
Cambrian reporter Kathe Tanner staffs a Salvation Army kettle in December 2007 at the Cookie Crock supermarket in Cambria. Richard Tanner

The Cambrian

Plenty of places to give in Cambria during the holidays

By Kathe Tanner

ktanner@thetribunenews.com

November 28, 2017 04:26 PM

Mailboxes are overflowing with pleas for year-end donations, so it can be difficult and emotionally painful to decide which worthy cause(s) to support.

To jog your memory, here are some local options that can help our own people in need and assist community causes dear to many hearts.

▪  Donations of new, unwrapped gifts for youngsters and teens can be deposited in Toys for Tots boxes. Some donation locations are at the Cambria Fire Department’s Burton Drive station, Cal Fire/Cambria station on Coventry Lane, Pacific Premiere Bank, 2255 Main St., and the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, 767 Main St.

“Last year, we provided gifts to about 200 local children,” said Brian Griffin.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gifts of nonperishable foods can be placed in Season of Hope/Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo boxes at the fire stations and bank.

Boxes at Cambria Fire were “filled to overflowing” Monday, Nov. 27, but many more donations (including money) are needed and very welcome, according to Fire Chief William Hollingsworth.

▪  Again, there won’t be Salvation Army kettles and bell ringers on the North Coast, because of a lack of a qualified coordinator and volunteers.

Perhaps because of the lack of local kettles and the bell ringers who staff them, North Coast donations are down, but “the need for services is up,” Beth Quaintance, Salvation Army’s field rep in this county, said in a Monday phone interview.

Donations can be sent to Salvation Army, P.O. Box 2654, Paso Robles CA 93447. She said those gifts do benefit people on the North Coast who need food or temporary financial assistance for housing and utilities.

For instance, Quaintance said the Army provided more than 20 turkeys to needy North Coast families this Thanksgiving.

She also said that she’s still seeking bell ringers for Morro Bay sites. Anyone interested can call 610-0853.

▪  American Legion Post No. 432 has set up donation sites for its TS2 (Troop Support Services) program that sends supplies to active-duty service members, whose names are listed on the red-white-and-blue sign in the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building parking lot.

The post sets up donation-collection points at the post office on Monday mornings and Friday afternoons at the farmers market, according Post 2nd Vice Cmdr. Griffin. Donations (with “TS2” in the memo line) also can be sent to American Legion Post 432, P.O. Box 697, Cambria, 93428.

▪  Local food giveaway programs help needy families regularly and during the holidays. Among those programs are Cambria’s Anonymous Neighbors, Santa Rosa Catholic Church’s Loaves and Fishes Fund and Cambria Vineyard Church’s food outreach (some members from other churches also participate).

Other causes

But those are far from the only reliable local organizations with causes worthy of support during the holidays and year-round.

In an informal online and in-person survey, these were among the charities and nonprofits mentioned by North Coast residents as being high on their “donate now” lists.

For details on the organizations, consult the club and organization pages in “The Original Community Directory for Cambria and San Simeon,” and websites for individual groups.

They’re listed alphabetically:

American Field Service international exchange program

Arts associations, such as Allied Arts Association and Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre

Beautify Cambria Association

Cambria’s Anonymous Neighbors

Cambria Community Council Open Heart, which gives grants to many of the others

Cambria Connection

Cambria Education Foundation

Cambria Forest Committee

Cambria 4H and FFA

Cambria Head Start

Cambria Historical Society and Museum

Cambria Youth Athletic Association

Camp Ocean Pines

Coastal Discovery Center at San Simeon Bay/Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary

Friends of the Cambria Library

Friends of the Elephant Seal

Friends of Fiscalini Ranch Preserve

Friends of Hearst Castle

Greenspace — The Cambria Land Trust

Homeless Animal Rescue Team

HomeShareSLO

Joslyn Recreation Center

Native daughters and sons of the Golden West (separate groups)

Old Santa Rosa Chapel & Cemetery Committee

Pacific Wildlife Care

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office bicycle drive and Advisory Foundation

Senior Nutrition Program

Scouting groups

School groups, such as Bronco Boosters (Coast Union High School)

Service clubs, such as Rotary, Lions and Odd Fellows IOOF No. 181

Sports clubs

University Women

Woods Humane Society

  Comments  

Videos

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made
What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving 0:24

Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving

View More Video