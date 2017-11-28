Cambria Chamber board voting open through Dec. 8

Ballots are due by Friday, Dec. 8, to elect the 2018 board members for the Cambria Chamber of Commerce. Ballots were emailed to chamber members this month and are available at http://bit.ly/2BwDYNa.
Incumbent candidates include: Steve Kniffen, Sea Chest Oyster Bar/Parks Recreation and Open Space Commission/Sons of American Legion Post No. 432; Mel McColloch, McColloch Consulting/American Legion; consultant Jennifer Perryman; and Miguel Sandoval, San Simeon Beach Bar & Grill/Cambria Mimosas/La Terrazza.
Other candidates are: Melissa Avina, Pacific Premier Bank; Oz Barron, Ball & Skein; and Gail Robinette, Gail Robinette & Associates and a chamber volunteer.
Other current board members include: Sue Robinson, George Marschall, Gayle Jenkins, Fidel Figueroa and Marcela Ponce.
Never miss a local story.
The new and/or re-elected board members will be installed during a Jan. 16 dinner at the Cambria Pines Lodge, the same event that will honor Cambria’s 2017 citizen of the year.
Comments