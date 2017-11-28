Gusty winds carry Cambria on toward December

A cold front whisked through the North Coast late Sunday and early Monday, Nov. 26 and 27, dropping widely varied amounts of rain, ranging from a smattering to 0.63 of an inch at the Walter Ranch on Santa Rosa Creek Road, about 9.5 miles east of Main Street, and 0.75 of an inch at Michele Oksen’s mountain cabin above San Simeon.
Sudden gusty winds of more than 40 mph (recorded at 50 mph or more on Marine Terrace and Piedras Blancas!) scoured some areas starting about 3 a.m. The sometimes-circular winds woke startled residents, tossed tree limbs as if they were pick-up-sticks and dislodged some trees, including one that landed on a truck parked on Chiswick Way near Charing Lane in Cambria.
Cori Zinn wrote about the “crazy wind velocity” in a Facebook interview Monday morning. “No damage in our neighborhood,” she said, but neighbor’s RV skylight dome blew off the vehicle, “and it traveled and landed in OUR backyard! No sightings of any wicked witch underneath when it landed!”
No injuries or damage to homes had been reported to Cambria Fire Department by midday Monday.
Tuesday morning, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey predicted that winds of up to 31 mph, perhaps with stronger gusts, would continue off and on through Friday, producing “bone-dry weather with cold mornings and mildafternoons.” Temperatures in “the inland valleys will drop to freezing levels during the early morning hours” through Friday.
Scattered rain showers could return to the area Saturday and Sunday, he said. “The system doesn’t have a lot of moisture to produce any significant rain, but it will keep temperatures at below seasonal norms.”
