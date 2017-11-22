Grand holiday meal at Hearst Castle will cost you at least a grand

It’s a rare, expensive opportunity drenched in history, absolute luxury and a level of formality not often experienced on the North Coast.

In fact, it’s been three years since Friends of Hearst Castle last sponsored their Holiday Feast, a festively elegant, black-tie evening in the iconic Refectory of William Randolph Hearst’s former estate.

As of Monday, Nov. 20, only 25 tickets still were available for the limited-seating affair, set for 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Cost is $1,000 for Friends members and $1,350 for nonmembers, so it can obviously pay to join the group.

The evening begins with a luxury coach ride to the hilltop Castle that is the ultimate Christmas decoration, and proceeds through a sparkling-wine reception and a five-course gourmet meal. Each course is paired with notable local wines.

The menu includes passed hors d’oeuvres of lobster, albacore, foie gras and oysters, and courses of cold smoked king salmon on a potato crisp, crispy duck confit with mushrooms and goat cheese, braised beef short rib with mascarpone polenta and gremolata, and a dessert of molten-center chocolate soufflé cake with espresso ice cream sandwich and bourbon-chocolate truffle.

Wines will be paired with each course.

Each guest will take home a special Castle-inspired gift and a professionally taken, keepsake holiday photograph.

Music of the era and the season will fill the enormous house and accompany guests throughout the evening.

Holiday Feast sponsorships are offered for businesses that want tickets, corporate memberships to the Friends group, private tour for six people and an advertisement in the event’s program.

For tickets, go to www.friendsofhearstcastle.org or call 805-927-2138.