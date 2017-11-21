Desiree and all other black or tuxedo cats are available for a $5 adoption fee this month at Cambria’s Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter.
Desiree and all other black or tuxedo cats are available for a $5 adoption fee this month at Cambria’s Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter. Courtesy photo
Desiree and all other black or tuxedo cats are available for a $5 adoption fee this month at Cambria’s Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter. Courtesy photo

The Cambrian

Cat of the Month: Desiree, 18-month-old tuxedo cat

The Cambrian

November 21, 2017 08:33 AM

Desiree’s loveliness and good nature belie her feral beginnings. HART’s attentive care brought out her playful, sweet qualities.

Though a bit shy, this 18-month-old tuxedo cat soon warms to gentle invitations. During November, Desiree and all our black or black-tuxedo cats are available for a $5 adoption fee.

The Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 2638 Main St. in Cambria’s East Village.

For more information, call HART at 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made
What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving 0:24

Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving

View More Video