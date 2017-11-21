Cat of the Month: Desiree, 18-month-old tuxedo cat

Desiree’s loveliness and good nature belie her feral beginnings. HART’s attentive care brought out her playful, sweet qualities.
Though a bit shy, this 18-month-old tuxedo cat soon warms to gentle invitations. During November, Desiree and all our black or black-tuxedo cats are available for a $5 adoption fee.
The Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 2638 Main St. in Cambria’s East Village.
For more information, call HART at 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org.
Comments