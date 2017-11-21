Thanksgiving verse: Gratitude is poetry in emotion

A poem of gratitude:
“Gratitude” can get bandied about
As the latest “in” word to be used
But the wise ones have shown it’s good for your health
So how could anyone get confused?
It’s one thing to express your thanks to another
And then there is looking within
Because if it is health and peace that you want
There is where you need to begin
Gratitude is not about judgment
Rather it is about letting that go
It’s seeing each moment, each person, each breath
As a seed of life for you to sow
Discomforts are lessons we are given to learn from
Brief relief is an overlooked reward
The smaller the pieces you break it all into
The easier for you to move forward
Attention to details is the key here
As you make the time to slow down
Feel what you feel, put your fears to the side
Let your feet plant firmly to the ground
Notice your chest as it rises and falls
Allow your muscles to move
Let in the air, the blood and the light
Find the rhythm of breath, find the groove
It is here in this moment of connection
Of finding yourself tuning in
That gratitude will present itself
As you realize how lucky you’ve been
Sunsets and flowers, a friend’s heartfelt words
Not spilling your tea while you’re yawning
The warmth of wool socks as they slip on your feet
Hearing birds as a new day is dawning
The pencil that writes, the song that you hum
Unexpected time when someone cancels
The breasts that managed to feed two good sons
Movies where women aren’t just damsels
It’s the feeling in your soul that arises when
You acknowledge any these little things
Even if it’s just the slightest hint of comfort
That is what gratitude brings
If it makes you smile, if it makes you wonder
If it makes you stop and look twice
If it takes your mind off your doldrums or woes
For even a second, that will suffice
So build up your bank of gratitude
Fill it up with the riches of the heart
Don’t lock it up, open its doors to all
That is how peace will start
When finally you recognize gratitude
And collect yourself a tidy sum
Nothing will feel as difficult
There will be nothing you can’t overcome
Dianne Brooke’s column appears weekly and is special to The Cambrian. Visit her website at www.ladytiedi.com. Email her at ltd@ladytiedi.com.
