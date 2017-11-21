Yule log: 12 things to do in Cambria this holiday season

There’s plenty to do in Cambria this holiday season. Here’s a sampling of some of the events you can look forward to in the month ahead.
Nov. 23 — Free Thanksgiving meal. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cambria Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Meals available to dine in or to go. Menu includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, fresh cranberries and pie. Details: 805-203-5147.
Nov. 24-Dec. 23 — Cambria Christmas Market opens the day after Thanksgiving at Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. You’ll be able to shop at artisan vendors’ booths and stroll among holiday displays featuring more than 2 million lights. Photos with Santa, musical entertainment and traditional German food and drink are among the attractions. The Market is open Nov. 24 to Dec. 23, but closed Nov. 27 and 28, Dec. 4 and 5 and Dec. 11. Admission is $5 to $20, depending on the night. Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Details: cambriachristmasmarket. com.
Nov. 28-Dec. 31 — Little Gems Art Show at Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery, 1350 Main St. The annual show features small art pieces by local artists, typically 8 by 8 inches and 12 by 12 inches.
Nov. 30 — Cambria Festival of Trees. $50 admission includes buffet dinner, complimentary champagne and musical entertainment by the Belmores. Attendees can bid on decorated live and artificial trees and other artistic creations. Cambria Pines Lodge. Tickets available at Cambria Chamber of Commerce.
Dec. 2 — Children’s Christmas Party. The Lions Club throws its annual holiday celebration for kids at the Pinedorado Grounds and Veterans Memorial Building from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free, “rain or snow.” For information, contact Walt Thomas at 805-441-5888.
Dec. 3 — Harmony Holiday Open House. Enjoy mulled wine and holiday sweets and browse for gifts at Harmony Cellars, where local jewelers, artists and crafters will showcase their work. Try your hand at cork art (instruction and corks provided). Treats and projects are free. Details: www.harmonycellars.com.
Dec. 7 — Hospitality Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Downtown businesses will be open to greet customers with refreshments such as cookies and hot apple cider as they stroll by on Main Street and Burton Drive. A tree lighting ceremony will take place, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their annual appearance at the Cambria Historical Museum. A variety of festivities are planned throughout the East and West Villages.
Dec. 8-9 — “A Christmas Carol” radio theater production at the Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St. in the West Village. Both performances are at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20. Email PPPCambria@gmail.com or call the box office at 805-927-3877.
Dec. 9 — After a hiatus of several years, The Cambria Christmas Home Tour returns for the 2017 holiday season. The tour of six homes lavishly decorated for the holidays runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Included is the historic and newly renovated Music Mouse, built around 1865; a log cabin-style home and a newly remodeled beachfront home. which has been renovated Tickets are $40 each and available at Cambria Chamber of Commerce, 767 Main St.; A Matter of Taste, 4120 Burton Drive; and the Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery, 1350 Main St. Details: Patti Barrett at peteybar@sbcglobal.net or 661-809-9941. All proceeds benefit the Cambria Center for the Arts.
Dec. 9 — Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve (FFRP) celebrates the winter holidays and during its annual Songs for the Season event from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Fog’s End Barn, 2735 Main St., Cambria. Admission is $20 per person. Tickets are available at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, 767 Main St., or the FFRP office, 604 Main St. Details: 805-927-2856 or ffrpcambria.org.
Dec. 10, 17 — Cambria Community Chorale presents “Ring Those Christmas Bells,” its annual holiday performance, at 2 p.m. on consecutive Sundays at Cambria Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Drive. The chorale, under the direction of Ed Hughes, will be joined by Karen Johnson on piano, and Jeff Marr and Ron Perry on keyboards. Mark Kramer provides narration and humorous anecdotes. Tickets are available at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, the Joslyn Center, from a member of the chorale, and at the door, as well as through brownpapertickets.com. The price is $20, with students admitted free. Money raised through ticket sales goes to fund the Cambria Youth Music Fund, which provides music lessons for the youth in our community who show talent in vocal or instrumental music, and who need assistance to continue their musical training.
Dec. 16, 17 — “It’s a Wonderful Life” radio theater production at Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre, 1350 Main St. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Admission is free. Details: cambriacenterforthearts.org or 805-927-8190.
Restaurants: Open and closed
What restaurants are open and closed on upcoming holidays? Find out at http://bit.ly/2hFt7rK.
