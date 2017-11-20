The 14-and-under Cambria girls soccer team, the Surges, won their league in this year’s CYAA soccer tournament Nov. 11. Top row (left to right): Alexa Aguilar, Marlem Cambron, Giselle Govea, coach Lorenzo Catalan, Lily Smith, Amy Colin and Ashlyn Faruzzi. Second row: Andrea Aguilar, Lizette Mireless, Rory Cloward, Riley Goldstein and Reese Tartaglia. Front row: Emmy Johnson, Alexa Govea, and Faith De La Cruz. Not pictured: Natalia Fernandez.
The Cambrian

CYAA teams finish soccer season with wins in Los Osos

By John FitzRandolph

Special to the Cambrian

November 20, 2017 01:05 PM

The Cambria Youth Athletic Association soccer season for 14-and-under boys and girls ended Nov. 11 in Los Osos — and both Cambria teams picked up victories against Los Osos teams.

The girls team, the Surges, coached by Lorenzo Catalan, won three games (6-0, 2-0, 2-1) in the championship round, and the boys, the Matadors, coached by Aaron Linn, won all three of their games.

The Matadors scored 54 goals in seven games and were scored on only twice during the entire CYAA season. Linn’s daughter Faith booted in the winning goal in the third game of the tournament.

Alumni games

On Saturday, Nov. 25, the annual Coast Union alumni soccer matches pit Lady Bronco graduates against varsity girls (at 5 p.m.), and Bronco male graduates against varsity boys (at 7 p.m.).

Tickets sold at the door are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and $3 for CUHS students with an I.D. Dinner plates will be $10 per person, and include tacos, beans and rice. Details: 805-215-3291.

Coast soccer

Boys home schedule

Nov. 25 — Coast Union Alumni, 7 p.m.

Nov. 30 — Morro Bay, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 7 — Santa Maria, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 — Bakersfield Christian, 6 p.m.

Dec. 12 — Greenfield, 5 p.m.

Jan. 5 — Fresno Christian, 5:15 p.m.

Jan. 6 — Liberty, 1 p.m.

Jan. 16 — King City, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1 — Dunn School, 3:30 p.m.

Girls home schedule

Nov. 25 — Coast Union Alumni, 5 p.m.

Nov. 28 — Templeton, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 — Marina, 10 a.m.

Dec. 5 — Orcutt Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 — Greenfield, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 — Fresno Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 6 — Liberty, 11 a.m.

