CYAA teams finish soccer season with wins in Los Osos

The Cambria Youth Athletic Association soccer season for 14-and-under boys and girls ended Nov. 11 in Los Osos — and both Cambria teams picked up victories against Los Osos teams.
The girls team, the Surges, coached by Lorenzo Catalan, won three games (6-0, 2-0, 2-1) in the championship round, and the boys, the Matadors, coached by Aaron Linn, won all three of their games.
The Matadors scored 54 goals in seven games and were scored on only twice during the entire CYAA season. Linn’s daughter Faith booted in the winning goal in the third game of the tournament.
Alumni games
On Saturday, Nov. 25, the annual Coast Union alumni soccer matches pit Lady Bronco graduates against varsity girls (at 5 p.m.), and Bronco male graduates against varsity boys (at 7 p.m.).
Tickets sold at the door are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and $3 for CUHS students with an I.D. Dinner plates will be $10 per person, and include tacos, beans and rice. Details: 805-215-3291.
Coast soccer
Boys home schedule
Nov. 25 — Coast Union Alumni, 7 p.m.
Nov. 30 — Morro Bay, 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 7 — Santa Maria, 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 8 — Bakersfield Christian, 6 p.m.
Dec. 12 — Greenfield, 5 p.m.
Jan. 5 — Fresno Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Jan. 6 — Liberty, 1 p.m.
Jan. 16 — King City, 4 p.m.
Feb. 1 — Dunn School, 3:30 p.m.
Girls home schedule
Nov. 25 — Coast Union Alumni, 5 p.m.
Nov. 28 — Templeton, 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 2 — Marina, 10 a.m.
Dec. 5 — Orcutt Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 12 — Greenfield, 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 5 — Fresno Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 6 — Liberty, 11 a.m.
