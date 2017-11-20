CYAA teams finish soccer season with wins in Los Osos

The 14-and-under Cambria girls soccer team, the Surges, won their league in this year’s CYAA soccer tournament Nov. 11. Top row (left to right): Alexa Aguilar, Marlem Cambron, Giselle Govea, coach Lorenzo Catalan, Lily Smith, Amy Colin and Ashlyn Faruzzi. Second row: Andrea Aguilar, Lizette Mireless, Rory Cloward, Riley Goldstein and Reese Tartaglia. Front row: Emmy Johnson, Alexa Govea, and Faith De La Cruz. Not pictured: Natalia Fernandez. Debbie Markham