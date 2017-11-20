Six Coast Union players make all-league first team

Coast Union players celebrate after winning their first Coast Valley League game, 53-0 over Maricopa. Among those players honored with postseason awards were Emany Plasencia (No. 1), placed on the all-CVL first team; Riley Kennedy (No. 7), Coast’s MVP; Juan Mejia (No. 5), given CVL honorable mention on defense; and Damien Fernandez (No. 42, partially obscured), Coast’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player. Mark Wahls