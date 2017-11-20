Six Coast Union players make all-league first team

It’s the season for turkey, pumpkin pie, and family get-togethers. And for Coast Union, it’s also launch of the annual fall award seasons. Head football coach Ron Garcia and offensive coordinator Charlie Casale named senior Riley Kennedy Most Valuable Player.
Top rusher Damian Fernandez, a sophomore, was tabbed Most Outstanding Offensive Player; and leading tackler Eddie Camacho, a senior, was named Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
Coast Union finished 3-1 in league play, losing only to league champion Valley Christian Academy of Santa Maria.
CVL awards
Three Coast Union players were named to the Coast Valley League first team on offense: Fernandez, Kennedy and sophomore Emany Plasencia, who came in to play quarterback after Kennedy was out with an injured thumb.
On defense, the CVL first team included Camacho, junior Brian Bautista and sophomore Spencer Magnuson.
Selected to the second CVL team on offense were senior Luis Aguilar and senior Nik Robertson. The second team on defense included freshman Cristian Castillo and Robertson.
Honorable mention on offense went to Magnuson, whose dependable snaps to the quarterback and his blocking were a key for the offense. Honorable mention on defense was given to senior Juan Mejia, who made important plays when he was healthy.
Garcia, noting that his team was “much more successful than the 5-4 record would indicate,” praised his team for working hard to develop the “fundamental skills necessary to be competitive and successful.”
All 18 players made a commitment to attend practice on time, Garcia said, and during the season, they “exhibited exemplary sportsmanship and positive attitudes.” He added that “it was an honor” to work with assistant Casale and athletic trainer Megan Swanlund.
