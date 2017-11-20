Nancy Requiro, on the ladder, and Lydia Salinas help decorate Hearst Castle for the holidays.
Nancy Requiro, on the ladder, and Lydia Salinas help decorate Hearst Castle for the holidays. State Parks
Nancy Requiro, on the ladder, and Lydia Salinas help decorate Hearst Castle for the holidays. State Parks

The Cambrian

Hearst Castle gets Christmas spirit

The Cambrian

November 20, 2017 10:19 AM

20171108_084458
Karen Garton, on the lift, helps prepare Hearst Castle for the Christmas season.
State Parks

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hearst Castle is getting all gussied up for Christmas, and the rest of the North Coast isn’t far behind. The Castle invites visitors to “view the estate as Mr. Hearst’s guests enjoyed it during the 1920s and 1930s during the Christmas season,” featuring everything from “large outdoor wreaths to towering trees in the large social rooms.” The Castle offers a special, 75-minute holiday twilight tour Nov. 24 and 25, and again Dec. 16-30 (except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Tour highlights include House A (Casa del-Mar), the grand social rooms of Casa Grande, the kitchen, theater, Neptune pool, Roman pool, and the gardens. Reservations, available by calling 800-444-4445, are strongly encouraged. Prices are $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 5-12.

  Comments  

Videos

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made
What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving 0:24

Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving

View More Video