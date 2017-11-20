Hearst Castle gets Christmas spirit

Never miss a local story.
Hearst Castle is getting all gussied up for Christmas, and the rest of the North Coast isn’t far behind. The Castle invites visitors to “view the estate as Mr. Hearst’s guests enjoyed it during the 1920s and 1930s during the Christmas season,” featuring everything from “large outdoor wreaths to towering trees in the large social rooms.” The Castle offers a special, 75-minute holiday twilight tour Nov. 24 and 25, and again Dec. 16-30 (except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Tour highlights include House A (Casa del-Mar), the grand social rooms of Casa Grande, the kitchen, theater, Neptune pool, Roman pool, and the gardens. Reservations, available by calling 800-444-4445, are strongly encouraged. Prices are $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 5-12.
Comments