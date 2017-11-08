Festival of Trees, Christmas Market just around the corner

While many people have begun to focus on turkeys, getting ready for visiting family and Thanksgiving, others have already begun the run-up to Christmastime.
Decorations are going up at Cambria Nursery and Florist and the Cambria Pines Lodge, in preparation for this year’s Cambria Christmas Market, a monthlong series of outdoor evening events illuminated by more than 2 million lights.
Mark your calendars: The market is open most days from Nov. 24 to Dec. 23, but is closed Nov. 27 and 28, and Dec. 4, 5 and 11.
The Cambria Christmas Market includes artisan vendors, live entertainment, traditional German foods, sipping Gluhwein in the Biergarten and more.
Onsite parking is reserved for hotel guests, vehicles displaying handicapped stickers or plates, or those with VIP parking. Other market attendees should park at Coast Union High School, 2950 Santa Rosa Creek Road. Depending on availability, other overflow parking areas may be offered in other locations. Attendees are shuttled by bus to the marketplace.
Get details and buy market and VIP parking tickets online at http://cambriachristmasmarket.com.
Meanwhile, tree-decorating artisans are busily adorning their decorations for the Cambria Chamber of Commerce’s totally revamped Festival of Trees event, which this year will include a catered buffet dinner, champagne and musical entertainment along with the auction of uniquely decorated live and artificial trees and other artistic creations.
All proceeds benefit local nonprofits.
Get tickets ($50 each) and details at the chamber, 767 Main St., or call 805-927-3624.
