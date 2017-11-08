More than 700 expected to feast at Cambria Thanksgiving meal

Planning is well underway for the free community dinner on Thanksgiving, according to coordinator Linda Giordano and Vineyard Church Pastor Gary White.
The annual meal will be served free to any and all from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.
The menu includes the classics: Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, fresh cranberries and more, plus lots of pies.
People can dine at the hall, enjoying the company of other diners, musical entertainment and decorating provided again this year by Cambria 4H members.
Meals can also be taken to go, and home delivery is available.
On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Giordano was busily handing out promotional fliers for the events and posting signs inviting everybody to attend.
She’s still looking for volunteer musicians and singers willing to split shifts to fill two or three sets during the event.
In a phone interview, she said she expects to serve more than last year’s 738 meals, and that her lists of donated food and volunteers have filled up fast. About 70 people have signed up to help, and Giordano has already lined up at least 40 turkeys, with more to come.
Call Giordano at 805-203-5147 or email her at caublondie@aol.com.
