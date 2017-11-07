The Cambrian

Cambria resident seeks help for brain surgery expenses

By Stephen H. Provost

sprovost@thetribunenews.com

November 07, 2017 1:46 PM

Friends of Cambria resident Alan Hill have organized a GoFundMe drive to help him with upcoming medical expenses.

Hill, who moved to Cambria in 2012, has been diagnosed with noncancerous tumor: a posterior fossa arachnoid cyst, and needs brain surgery as soon as possible. Two neurologists have called it the largest cyst they’ve seen, his wife, Nicole Spisak-Hill, said.

Spisak-Hill, is a breast cancer survivor.

“Most of you know Alan through working at The Cookie Crock, where he always greets everyone with a genuine smile and constantly has the best attitude,” Spisak-Hill said. “He sincerely loves this town.”

Hill’s operation is scheduled for Nov. 27 at UCLA Medical Center. He will be out of work for more than three weeks, including a two-night stay in the hospital and multiple trips to UCLA. The resulting medical expenses are expected to be high.

Those wishing to help can visit Hill’s GoFundMe site at www.gofundme.com/over-the-hill-tumor#.

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made
What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving 0:24

Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving

View More Video