Cambria resident seeks help for brain surgery expenses

Friends of Cambria resident Alan Hill have organized a GoFundMe drive to help him with upcoming medical expenses.

Hill, who moved to Cambria in 2012, has been diagnosed with noncancerous tumor: a posterior fossa arachnoid cyst, and needs brain surgery as soon as possible. Two neurologists have called it the largest cyst they’ve seen, his wife, Nicole Spisak-Hill, said.

Spisak-Hill, is a breast cancer survivor.

“Most of you know Alan through working at The Cookie Crock, where he always greets everyone with a genuine smile and constantly has the best attitude,” Spisak-Hill said. “He sincerely loves this town.”

Hill’s operation is scheduled for Nov. 27 at UCLA Medical Center. He will be out of work for more than three weeks, including a two-night stay in the hospital and multiple trips to UCLA. The resulting medical expenses are expected to be high.

Those wishing to help can visit Hill’s GoFundMe site at www.gofundme.com/over-the-hill-tumor#.