Peter Pepper will be featured speaker for Veterans Day

Peter Pepper will be the featured speaker Saturday, when Cambria’s American Legion Post 432 honors veterans with a program at the Veterans Memorial Building.
The Veterans Day program is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at 1000 Main St.
Randy Schwalbe will direct a chorus singing patriotic music and the service anthems. Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts and 4H members will assist in honoring the veterans at the service. The Sons of the American Legion and Auxiliary will provide a barbecue with all the fixings after the program.
Pepper, a platoon leader and commander with the 101st Airborne Division who served two tours of duty in Vietnam, will be the guest speaker. After the war, he became a broadcast journalist, appearing on television news programs for many years in Los Angeles and other media markets. He formed a video advertising production company, which he later sold.
After selling the company, Pepper produced “Killing Memories,” an award-winning documentary featuring six of the men who served under him when he was a company commander. Pepper took the six men back to Vietnam to visit the scenes of the battles they fought together. They met with villagers, former North Vietnamese soldiers.
Pepper serves as president of Central Coast Veterans Helping Veterans and mentor coordinator for the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Treatment Court.
