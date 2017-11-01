Cambria Citizen of the Year nominations due Nov. 30

Who should be honored as Cambria’s 2017 Citizen of the Year? Which local establishment or firm should be selected as the town’s 2017 Business of the Year?
It’s time to submit those nominations, which are due by Nov. 30 to the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, 757 Main St., Cambria CA 93428.
Both awards will be bestowed by the Cambria Chamber of Commerce at its annual installation banquet, to be held Jan. 16 at the Cambria Pines Lodge. The honorees will be announced before of that date, however, so supporters can make arrangements to attend the dinner and ceremony.
Citizen of the Year nominees, nominators and banquet attendees don’t have to be chamber members. However, business of the year candidates must be chamber members in good standing.
Find nomination forms at http://bit.ly/2yfSueo.
Citizen of the Year selection is based on “overall service to the community, whether ongoing or long term, in one or more areas, or for a significant one-time contribution.”
A panel of previous Citizen of the Year recipients will cull the nominations and present a preliminary list to the chamber Board of Directors, which will make the final selection.
The board members also review Business of Year nominations and determine the winner.
Business of the Year selection criteria include: having contributed to and promoted the economic growth, stability and improvement of the area served by the chamber; demonstrating integrity, consistency and commitment to good business practices; and giving time and resources generously to the chamber and the community.
For details, call 805-927-3624 or email info@cambriachamber.org.
