Halloween hordes descend on Cambria’s West Village

Dozens of youngsters and their parents paraded down Main Street in Cambria’s West Village dressed up as vampires, “Star Wars” stormtroopers, princesses and superheroes on Halloween, in search of those not-so-elusive candy treats.
Participating businesses were glad to oblige, handing out goodies to the youngsters as they made the rounds, starting outside the Palmer Building and making their way toward the west end of town before circling back on the other side of the street.
Rick Bruce, aka The Village Wizard, gave the participants their marching orders in the Palmer Building parking lot, admonishing them to cross streets in groups and only with adults. Bruce, who has led the procession in previous years, had a more limited role because he’s getting ready for heart surgery, but he still turned out in full regalia, complete with owl-head staff.
Kids at Cambria Grammar School took part in another event earlier in the afternoon.
