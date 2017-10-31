Rabid bat found in Cambria, one of three in county since June

Three bats, including one in Cambria, have tested positive for rabies since June, the San Luis Obispo Health Agency said in a news release.
While the agency said it is “not unusual for bats to carry rabies,” it also said: “The number is higher than usual, as most years the Public Health Laboratory sees one or no confirmed cases of rabies in bats.”
The other two dead bats were found in Atascadero. All three were taken to the Public Health Laboratory for testing after residents reported them to County Animal Services or Pacific Wildlife Care, according to the Oct. 30 release.
The agency said bats don’t typically bite people. Most local bite reports are received from people who have tried to help a bat they thought was sick. Bats may also bite if they become trapped in a house or other building or if they’re disturbed by people, the release said.
“These are not cases of bats as aggressors,” said SLO County Health Officer Penny Borenstein. “Rather, these are cases of people initiating contact with bats. Given these recent rabies tests, we want to remind everyone to use general caution and avoid contact with bats. If you find a bat that appears lethargic or sick, don’t touch it or attempt to rescue it: That puts you at risk for rabies and it doesn’t help the bat.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, rabies is a viral disease that infects the central nervous system, ultimately causing brain disease and death. Early symptoms include fever headache and general weakness or discomfort. More advanced symptoms can include slight or partial paralysis, anxiety, hallucinations and an increase in saliva.
The only way to confirm whether a bat or other animal has rabies is to test it in a laboratory. Anyone bitten by a bat or other animal should wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water and seek immediate medical attention, the release said.
Anyone who finds or is bitten by a bat that appears to be sick or injured should contact Animal Services at 805-781-4400.
