Costumed Cambria kids to move their feet in search of treats

Halloween enthusiasts can dust off their witch’s hats or monster masks, grab some candy and head for the annual Halloween gathering of costumed kiddies at the Cambria Grammar School. Everybody is welcome to observe, according to school staff.
Costumes aren’t required, but they do add to the fun.
The event will start at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the lower playing field at 3223 Main St. (near the southern intersection with Highway 1). Parking, which will be in the lower parking lot, is limited, so carpooling is recommended.
Representatives of businesses, service clubs and nonprofits, along with individual members of the community, are invited to watch and, if they want, hand out goodies or little gifts.
For attendees who count out the Snickers bars ahead of time, there are 262 students enrolled, according to staff. But kindly visitors will add extra to the candy bag, because, some younger siblings also are allowed to participate in the event.
If rain is predicted, the event could be rescheduled in the multipurpose room near to the school office.
A fall celebration is held in the library for students who do not observe Halloween.
West Village parade
At 3:30 p.m. on Halloween, costumed children and youth, accompanied by parents or guardians, are to parade through West Village, according to information submitted by organizers to the Cambria Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses participating in the event are to have orange posters in their windows or on their doors.
The 2017 parade will differ from those in previous years because The Village Wizard (Rick Bruce) won’t be leading the procession because of his upcoming heart surgery. He said Tuesday, Oct. 24, that, if invited, he plans to be back as the parade’s figurehead next year.
As usual, youngsters of all ages are welcome to participate in this annual event. They are to gather in the parking lot of the Old Santa Rosa Schoolhouse and the Norm Palmer Building, former home of the Cambria Connection and Cambria Teen Center.
If rain is predicted, bring umbrellas.
Other activities
Adult celebrations for Halloween range from wearing costumes to work and escorting trick-or-treaters to gathering in local venues, such as restaurants, bars and at private parties.
Halloween merriment adds an extra level of concern for law enforcers and first responders. They’ll be on alert for the possibility of more mischief, incidents, accidents, broken laws and traffic-safety issues than the norm.
Of course, adult celebrants who plan to imbibe should make alternate transportation plans or designate a sober driver ahead of time.
According to officials from first-responder agencies, motorists should be extra wary when driving on Halloween, with trick-or-treaters of all ages out and about, often in the dark and frequently not paying as much attention to vehicles as they should.
Comments