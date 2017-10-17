Catalina, HART’s Cat of the Month for October.
HART Cat of the Month: Catalina

The Cambrian

October 17, 2017 10:38 AM

Among Catalina’s many charms are her muted tortoiseshell markings and cute, puffy cheeks. Shy at first, her friendly nature soon prevails — she welcomes belly rubs.

Catalina is an indoors-only cat. At  10½, she is a Seniors for Seniors candidate: The adoption fee is waived for human partners 62 or older. Non-senior Cat of the Month adoption fees are half-price.

The Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter at 2638 Main St. in Cambria is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For information, call HART (805) 927-7377 or visit HART online at www.slohart.org.

