Cambrian letters to the editor, Oct. 12, 2017

Farmer an example of responsible CCSD director
Regarding the new CCSD appointee(s), I would recommend Harry Farmer as the example of a responsible director. He was the only director to ask the difficult but necessary questions of the nominee. To paraphrase, will Mr. Aaron Wharton commit to the time required to be fully informed and to attend meetings? Will he fix our neglected infrastructure? How will he deal with the senseless debts that an irresponsible manager and board have burdened us with?
Our infrastructure must be maintained and upgraded now.
Lori Slater, Cambria
Call for audience response to CCSD ‘disingenuous’
I attended the contentious special Cambria Community Services District board meeting Oct. 3 in which a replacement director was appointed.
After a very rough beginning, and among much rancor, I was surprised when Director Jim Bahringer so vigorously suggested hearing from the audience regarding who they supported as a replacement.
As one person after another spoke in favor of local beer entrepreneur Aaron Wharton, I wondered if Director Bahringer’s call for audience response was a bit disingenuous. Was this stream of Mr. Wharton’s supporters organized, and was Director Bahringer’s suggestion simply a set-up?
I don’t know, but it certainly appeared that way.
It is apparent that Mr. Wharton shares Director Bahringer’s and Vice President Greg Sanders’ fervor for issuing intent-to-serve letters and selling water permits. That push, and ignoring infrastructure needs as well as profligate spending, is what, in large part, has continued to divide this community.
Simply because a significant number of well-organized attendees supported Mr. Wharton doesn’t necessarily reflect the views, or preferences, of the community-at-large.
Donald Archer, Cambria
Congratulations to NCOR paddlers
Congratulations to the courageous participants of the North Coast Ocean Rescue Pier to Point Paddle who braved the crashing surf to enter the ocean at San Simeon Cove and paddle to the finish at Leffingwell Beach, where the tide and waves were huge!
The Pier to Point Paddle is an annual fundraiser for the NCOR Team to raise money for much-needed equipment. However, this year, most of the funds gathered will fund a scholarship in Liam Taylor’s name. He was an NCOR member who tragically lost his life this year.
Special thanks goes to our friends at CERT who, with their organization and manpower, made the event possible.
The Best Western Cavalier Oceanfront Resort and Restaurant donated a delicious tri-tip barbecue lunch for everyone.
Also the Cookie Crock provided water, and the Cambria Bus shuttled between San Simeon and Leffingwell.
It was a beautiful, safe run down our gorgeous coastline. We are so lucky to live in Cambria!
Thanks to all.
Beth Yudovin, Cambria, chairperson, NCOR Team
Comments