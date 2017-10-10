Coast outlasts top rival to stay perfect in league play

Back in August, head volleyball coach Pam Kenyon referred to her Coast Union volleyball team as “a really good, competitive group.” She predicted that even though her players were facing “really, really tough” preseason competition, they would “rise to the occasion and use it to our benefit.”
Indeed, during the preseason, Coast did lose to some tough teams from bigger schools such as Lompoc, Nipomo, Morro Bay, Templeton and Buckley.
Kenyon went on in that interview to say, “I anticipate doing well in league,” and that prediction, too, has become reality: Coming into this week the Lady Broncos are 5-0 and in first place in the Coast Valley League.
That fifth Coast Union win came at the hands of the second-place team, the 4-1 Coastal Christian Conquerors. On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the Lady Broncos were seriously challenged by the Conquerors, and pushed to five games, but prevailed 20-25, 25-22, 25-12, 20-25, 15-6.
The next home volleyball game is next Tuesday, Oct. 17, a 5 p.m. match against Cuyama Valley.
TENNIS
The top three singles players on the Coast Union girls tennis team continue to play well in competition, and their excellence against the Templeton JV squad Oct. 4 led to an impressive 12-6 team victory.
Alyssa Drew swept her sets (7-6, 6-1, 6-0), and so did her teammates Ani Corbet (6-0, 6-0, 6-0) and Zoe Markham (6-0, 6-0, 6-4). The doubles team of Octavia Dolan and Martha Gomez won two sets (6-4, 6-1), and Alondra Mercado and Karolina Lizola were victorious in one doubles set (6-2).
The team didn’t fare as well Oct. 2 against the Santa Maria varsity team, losing 12-6. Drew did well against the Lady Saints (0-6, 6-2, 6-2), and Markham also won two sets (6-4, 1-6, 6-0). Corbet won a single set (7-6, 1-6, 3-6).
The doubles team of Dolan and Gomez were victorious in one set (6-4).
The next home match for the Lady Broncos is set for Oct. 23, against Dunn School, a 3:30 p.m. start time.
