Cambria Rotary’s Viva fundraiser has ‘Happy Days’ theme

Guests at this year’s Rotary Club Viva fundraiser in Cambria can take a trip back to the 1950s thanks to the event’s “Happy Days” theme.
Viva, one of the club’s biggest fundraisers of the year, features an elegant sit-down dinner, entertainment and live/silent auctions. Guests are invited to come in cocktail or 1950s attire.
It’s set for Oct. 21 at the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Tickets are $85 and are available at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, or by calling (805) 242-3195.
The club has funded more than $54,000 in youth activities and more than $63,000 in other community projects during the past five years. The Rotary Club of Cambria also helps to fight polio, fund water projects, and support peace scholars and health initiatives internationally.
In response to recent hurricanes in Florida and Texas, the club donated $7,000 to the Shelter Box program.
“Without the success of this event, we couldn’t do all the things we do for the community,” said Roger Robinson, event chairman. “This helps fund scholarships for local kids, helps us feed the hungry, funds beautification projects like the bandstand at Shamel Park and construction at Camp Ocean Pines. We sponsor the high school’s Interact Club and fund youth leadership programs throughout the year.”
Major sponsors for this year’s event include Rabobank, First American Title Insurance, Frank J. Colatruglio/UBS, La Terraza/San Simeon Beach Bar & Grill, Placer Title, Sydney Peak Stone, Pacific Premier Bank and The Cambrian Newspaper.
