Northbound Hwy. 101 ramps to close Wednesday, Thursday

Two northbound Highway 101 ramps in the Templeton/Paso Robles area will be closed from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, Oct. 4 and 5, for bridge preservation and deck sealing.
The northbound on-ramp from Highway 46 West near Ramada Drive and the northbound US Highway 101 off-ramp at Highway 46 East will close during those hours.
The $950,000 project also includes bridge work in various locations in San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties. Detour signs and electronic message boards will alert the public. This project is expected to be complete next month.
Staff reporter
Comments