Fire break being cleared, expanded in Cambria

Fire-break work continues apace in Cambria, after various start-date delays because of weather, funding and the availability of crews called away to fight fires.
Highlighting the grant-funded project is especially appropriate now in high fire season, because Fire Protection Week will be observed Oct. 8-14.
Doing the work along the northern and eastern boundaries of the Cambria Community Services District and in some other areas are the trained crews, a mechanical lifter and log-dragger, a chipping machine that quickly converts into mulch the big logs from previously felled trees (the mulch is left on the forest floor), and a massive brush-chomper that munches its way through stacks of branches and brush (no live trees).
The project is designed to clear again a fire break first created in 2012, expand it to a few areas not cleared before and finally dispose of the stacks of dry wood and brush that have been causing fire-season angst for the neighbors and others concerned about the risk.
Meanwhile, Cambria FireSafe Focus Group and county Fire Safe Council participants continue applying for additional grants, in hopes of doing additional fire-safety preparations. FireSafe members and first responders also urge everybody to enroll their cellphones and Charter phones to receive reverse 911 alerts or wireless alerts (WEA) in case of emergency.
For details on enrolling, go to http://bit.ly/2xTqyLu or call Cambria Fire Department at 805-927-6240.
