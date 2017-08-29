Coast Unified School District bus routes for 2017-18

Following are school bus routes for the 2017-18 school year, as announced by the Coast Unified School District.
Morning
Blue Route — Patterson and Wood, 7:09; Andover and Newton, 7:12; 2760 Newton, 7:14; 2574 Camborne Place, 7:17; Pineridge and Pierce, 7:19; Malvern and Mills, 7:21; Ardath and Alban, 7:23; Marlborough and Drake, 7:26; Marlborough and Kerwin, 7:27; Bixby and Astor, 7:31; Berwick and Dreydon, 7:33; Ross and Wilcombe, 7:36; Lyle and Stuart, 7:39; Main and Sheffield (Safe At Home store), 7:45; District Office, 7:49; 2623 Main St. (across from pink store), 7:49; Leffingwell High School, 7:51; Coast Union High School, 7:52; Santa Lucia Middle School, 7:58; Cambria Grammar School, 8:01
Cayucos only — 2850 Studio Drive, 6:55; Studio and Rapf, 6:57; Studio and Chaney, 7:01; 3305 Ocean, 7:04; Ocean and Hacienda, 7:05; Ocean and Old Creek Road, 7:06; Ocean and Hidalgo, 7:07; 13th and Santa Ysabel, 7:10; Pacific and 22nd, 7:12; Pacific and 18th, 7:13; Pacific and 10th, 7:15; Pacific and 7th, 7:16; Pacific and 2nd, 7:17; Cayucos Grammar School, 7:19; Leffingwell High School, 7:37; Coast Union High School, 7:38.
Red Route — Avonne Tennis Courts, 7:15; Sea Breeze Motel, 7:20; Charing and Warwick, 7:32; Nottingham and Lancaster, 7:36; Santa Lucia Middle School (School House Lane stop), 7:51; Cambria Grammar School, 7:56; Leffingwell High School, 8:03; Coast Union High School, 8:04.
Afternoon
Blue Route — Cambria Grammar School, 2:40; Santa Lucia Middle School, 3:05; Coast Union High School, 3:10; Santa Lucia Middle School (School House Lane stop), 3:20; Patterson and Wood, 3:22; Andover and Newton, 3:26; 2760 Newton, 3:22; 2574 Camborne Place, 3:31; Pineridge and Pierce, 3:33; Malvern and Mills, 3:35; Ardath and Alban, 3:39; Marlborough and Drake, 3:44; Bixby and Astor, 3:48; Berwick and Dreydon, 3:51; Ross and Wilcombe, 3:54; Lyle and Stuart, 3:57.
Cayucos only (van) — Coast Union High School, 3:10; 2850 Studio Drive, 3:28; Studio and Rapf, 3:30; Studio and Chaney, 3:31; 3305 Ocean, 3:34; Ocean and Hacienda, 3:35; Ocean and Old Creek Road, 3:36; Ocean and Hidalgo, 3:37; 13th and Santa Ysabel, 3:39; Pacific and 22nd, 3:41; Pacific and 18th, 3:43; Pacific and 10th, 3:44; Pacific and 7th, 3:45; Pacific and 2nd, 3:46; Cayucos Grammar School, 3:49.
Red Route — Cambria Grammar School, 2:40; Santa Lucia Middle School, 3:05; Coast Union High School, 3:10; 2623 Main St. (black mailbox), 3:22; District Office, 3:26; Main and Sheffield, 3:27; Nottingham and Lancaster, 3:31; Charing and Warwick, 3:36; Avonne Tennis Courts, 3:42; Sea Breeze Motel, 3:48.
