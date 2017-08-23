Cambria Community Council offers grants

The Cambria Community Council’s annual grant process is underway. Grants are available to nonprofit organizations that serve Cambria and San Simeon. Applications can be found online at cambriacommunitycouncil.org.
Completed grant applications are due and must be emailed by Oct. 1 to suzannekennedy0@gmail.com. Organizations must send a representative to the Oct. 30 meeting of the Community Council and be prepared to give a short presentation and answer any questions the board may have.
Grants will be presented at Nov. 13 meeting. All meetings are held at the Santa Rosa Catholic Church at 6 p.m.
If you have any questions, contact Suzanne Kennedy at 805-909-0917.
