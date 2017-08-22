Pinedorado grand marshal embodies Cambria volunteer spirit

Members of the Lions Club of Cambria and their helpers have been working all year toward the labor-intensive annual Pinedorado festivities over the three-day, 2017 Labor Day weekend.
Funds raised there, and in other Lions Club activities, go toward a variety of community charities, nonprofits, fighting blindness, vision-enhancing programs, and youth scholarships, resources and programs.
But Pinedorado preparations are kicking into high gear now, as the club and the town get ready for an influx of thousands of enthusiastic parade watchers Saturday, Sept. 2, car-show attendees Sunday, Sept. 3, and (all three days), a host of carnival lovers, music enthusiasts, game players, socializers and especially those who dive in and devour the food from a variety of booths.
The theme of this year’s celebration is “Enjoying the Spirit of Cambria,” and a man who exemplifies that is the 2017 grand marshal of the parade, Ken Eberle.
Since he and wife Betty moved to Cambria in 1999, they’ve spread their time and enthusiasm for North Coast living and causes across a wide range of nonprofits.
For example, he has volunteered as a Hearst Castle Living History docent and driver of the Cambria Community Bus for about 18 years each, been a Lions Club member for 17 years, Piedras Blancas Light Station docent for 16 years, member of the sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer Patrol for 14 years, on the Cambria Cemetery District board for a dozen years, docent at the Coastal Discovery Center for a decade, and on and on.
Ken Eberle also is a “Match Two” mentor to a ward at the California Youth Authority/Paso Robles Boys’ School, a living history docent at Hearst Castle, member of the Cambria Community Chorale, Community Presbyterian Church member and thrift-shop helper, and member of American Legion Post No. 432 and of the San Simeon Chamber of Commerce.
So, as the Eberles are driven up the parade route, be sure to give a wave, a cheer and some enthusiastic applause. He’s certainly earned it and the title of 2017 grand marshal.
Comments