The Cambrian

Wild condor pair establishes nest for first time in 32 years

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

August 22, 2017 1:26 PM

Two recent events provide proof that the California Condor Recovery Program is on the right track. First, the dozen juvenile condors released over the past two years in the mountains above San Simeon are reported to be adjusting well to their environment and expected to eventually breed and flourish in our neighborhood.

Secondly, according to the Ventana Wildlife Society, a major milestone was recently achieved when, for the first time in 32 years, a “wild-born” pair of condors established a nest. Moreover, a 2-month-old chick has been seen in their nest — in the Big Sur wilderness.

According to the society, No. 38 and her mate, No. 74, had their chick in a hollowed-out cavity in an old redwood tree, 70 feet off the ground.

No. 38 is also known as Miracle, and No. 74 is dubbed Nomad. They’re 8 and 7 years old, respectively.

For more information, visit www.ventanaws.org.

