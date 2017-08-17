Assemblyman presents certificates to Coast Union cyber team

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham honored Coast Union’s cyber team for its performance at the California Cyber Innovation Challenge at Cal Poly in June.
Team members were honored and received certificates Aug. 14. Two of the participants, sophomore Luis Plascencia and freshman Trent Ferguson, received certificates and took pictures with Cunningham.
Coast Union was named Best New Team at the event, where it was one of 16 competitors in the state championship event.
Coast tied for 10th in the overall rankings, two spots ahead of San Luis Obispo High School, a school with more than seven times its enrollment. The Cambria high school also took 14th in the CyberPatriot division and ninth in the Digital Forensics Challenge. Two teams from North Hollywood High School finished first and second overall, splitting top honors in the two divisions.
In the Digital Forensics competition, Coast’s team was invited to solve a crime: an attack on a water plant, along with theft and vandalism.
Coast’s team was lauded for the following successes:
▪ Its presentation involved the entire team, with each person presenting evidence to the judges.
▪ It provided enough evidence to support its case.
▪ The team brought the case full circle by explaining how it had verified that the evidence had not been corrupted or tampered with after analysis.
The cyber team consisted of seniors Jack MacKinnon and Nick Roper, junior Alam Romo, Plascencia and Ferguson. Romo, Plascencia and Ferguson will return to compete in several small competitions this year in preparation for next June’s Cyber Challenge.
