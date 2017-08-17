Assemblyman presents certificates to Coast Union cyber team

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, center, presented certificates to Luis Plascencia and Trent Ferguson, flanking him, Aug. 14. Plascencia, a sophomore, and Ferguson, a freshman, were two members of the Coast Union cyber team that was named Best New Team at the California Cyber Innovation Challenge in June. Pictured from left: Trustee Dennis Rightmer, Henry Danielson, Plascencia, Cunningham, Ferguson, Ayen Johnson, Principal Scott Ferguson and Trustee Lee McFarland. Courtesy photo