Cambria Tourism Board needs new member

The Cambria Tourism Board — a group of volunteers who work together to promote overnight stays in Cambria — needs a new member to fill a vacancy. Those interested in the post must file their applications by Sept. 5.
The board is made up primarily of representatives from the lodging industry. However, the applicant doesn’t have to be affiliated with a hotel, motel, bed and breakfast inn, vacation rental, homestay or other lodging, according to Jill Jackson, the board’s managing assistant. She said the vacancy can be filled by someone in a related tourist-serving industry, such as a restaurateur, shop owner, etc.
Applications for the post are available at admin@visitcambriaca.com.
The county formed the Cambria board in 2011 to increase the use of area lodgings during the so-called “shoulder season,” from mid-September to mid-June (except holidays).
Local lodgings charge their guests an additional 2 percent tax to help promote events and other things that draw people into town for a stay. Half that money goes to Cambria’s board to help increase overnight stays there — the rest supports tourism countywide in unincorporated areas.
The San Simeon Tourism Alliance is a similar group in that coastal community, and some other unincorporated communities in the county have their own boards, all of which operate under the umbrella of the countywide Tourism Business District.
