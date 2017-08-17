Meet Coast Unified’s new teachers and find out their plans for fall

Four new teachers are joining the staff at Coast Unified School District this fall, and each will be spending at least some time at Coast Union High School.
Brooklin Brumund, Andrew Crosby, Rachel German and Rebecca McFarlane will be in Coast Unified classrooms — and, in Brumund’s case, on the soccer field — this fall.
This is the second straight year that the district has hired four new teachers for the fall. Following are brief profiles of each.
Brooklin Brumund
Brumund, 25, will teach 10th- and 12th-grade English at Coast Union, in addition to serving as drama coach and coaching the girls soccer team.
“I ran track and cross country for Biola,” she said, referring to the private Christian university she attended in La Mirada. “I’m really into athletics and think it’s a great way to promote education and motivation.”
Brumund lives in Oceano, where her boyfriend also lives. She said she’s also looking forward to coaching drama, which will be something new for her.
“I’ve never coached anything with drama before,” she said. “I’m extremely excited about learning. I hear that they do some amazing plays.”
Brumund obtained her degree in English at Biola, with a minor in Bible, and is working toward her master’s degree. Her previous job was a three-year stint at another small school, a public charter school called Alliance in Los Angeles.
She said she’s enthusiastic joining the staff at Coast Union and sees parallels between the two jobs.
“The community seems very close. I’m very excited to be meeting everyone. The school I just came from was relatively small” at about 350 students. “Everyone is really close here and knows each other in a really personally way. Everyone seems really united.”
Andrew Crosby
A Cal Poly graduate, Andrew Crosby will teach mathematics at Coast Union.
Crosby, 28, is a native of Santa Clarita who lives in Morro Bay with his wife, Natalie. They’re expecting their first child in October.
“I’m really excited about getting to know the members of the community and being an integral part of the success of the students in the community,” Crosby said.
He said he’s particularly looking forward to helping students progress from Algebra II through Pre-Calculus and Calculus and hopes to see students’ math scores increase.
Crosby obtained his degree in mathematics from Cal Poly, where he has worked as a math facilitator and, this summer, as a math teacher in Upward Bound, a program for first-generation college-bound students.
Rachel German
Bakersfield native Rachel German, 29, will take over the district’s music program, spending time with grammar school, middle school and high school students. She replaces jazz recording artist Jonathan Mattson, who ran the program last year.
German has roots in the community: She’s the daughter of Cambria residents Janet DeHart and Gregg German.
A graduate of Azusa Pacific, where she studied music education and clarinet performance — and where she also obtained her master’s — German spent the past three years in Lodi Unified. There, she taught music in grades 1-8, as well as fifth- through eighth-grade band. Before that, she taught concert band, jazz band and English at Bakersfield Christian High School.
I really look forward to being closer to my family and being in a community that’s so supportive of the arts — that’s just the kicker for me.
Rachel German, Coast Unified’s new district music teacher
“I really look forward to being closer to my family and being in a community that’s so supportive of the arts — that’s just the kicker for me,” she said.
German has big plans for her curriculum at Coast Unified. She’ll be starting a guitar ensemble at Coast Union and a ukulele club at Santa Lucia Middle School, where she also plans to start a fourth-grade chorus.
Middle school activities will also include a guitar program where students will build their own instruments “to discover how sound is produced and also connect music to science.” In another activity, each student will dress as a composer and deliver a speech, inviting classmates to guess his or her identity.
Rebecca McFarlane
Most recently a resource specialist at King City High School, Rebecca McFarlane will continue in that role at Coast Union, where she’ll work with about 20 special education students.
Before her stint in King City, McFarlane, 45, was a resource specialist at Soledad High School. Born in Glendale and raised in Ventura County, she now lives in Atascadero.
“I’ve been commuting to southern Monterey County and have been looking for something closer,” she said. “I’m excited about the fact that it seems to be a really tight-knit community.”
McFarlane, whose hobbies include photography, knitting and reading, says she looks forward to “helping the students that have academic needs to bridge the gap and move themselves forward. A lot of special ed kids struggle out of high school, so I’m here to help them with that.”
McFarlane has three daughters, the youngest of whom is entering Coast Union as a freshman and is interested in the high school’s vet tech program.
