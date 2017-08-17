Clancy is the Homeless Animal Rescue Team’s Cat of the Month.
Clancy is the Homeless Animal Rescue Team’s Cat of the Month. Courtesy photo
Clancy is the Homeless Animal Rescue Team’s Cat of the Month. Courtesy photo

The Cambrian

Clancy is HART’s Cat of the Month

The Cambrian

August 17, 2017 11:11 AM

Clancy is a feline Miss Congeniality — she plays well with people, cats and even dogs. A fetching face and friendly disposition make this  2½-year-old girl the ideal candidate for anyone wanting to adopt a good-natured, affectionate pet. Bonus: Mention this article at HART, and Clancy’s adoption fee is half price.

The Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter at 2638 Main St. in Cambria’s East Village is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 805-927-7377 or visit HART online at www.slohart.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving 0:24

Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving
Get an up-close look at the massive Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur 1:29

Get an up-close look at the massive Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur

View More Video