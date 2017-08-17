Clancy is HART’s Cat of the Month

Clancy is a feline Miss Congeniality — she plays well with people, cats and even dogs. A fetching face and friendly disposition make this 2½-year-old girl the ideal candidate for anyone wanting to adopt a good-natured, affectionate pet. Bonus: Mention this article at HART, and Clancy’s adoption fee is half price.
The Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter at 2638 Main St. in Cambria’s East Village is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 805-927-7377 or visit HART online at www.slohart.org.
