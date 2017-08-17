Here’s where Cambrians can learn about new health care options

Cambria residents will get a chance to find out more about plans to bring more health-care options to the North Coast at a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Barbara Bronson Gray, trustee for the Cambria Community Healthcare District, announced the plans at the district board’s August meeting.
Bronson Gray said Wednesday, Aug. 16, that representatives from Tenet California will be on hand at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., to answer community members’ questions at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
First California Physician Partners, a medical foundation affiliated with Tenet, signed a letter of intent to occupy the bottom floor of the Cambria Medical Building, bringing in medical professionals and X-ray facilities.
The group will be leasing the building at 2150 Main St. from John Linn of Linnvestments. The bottom floor of the building has been occupied by a range of tenants, including esthetician Rachelle Stambal’s True Skin; Sheila Youngs’ beauty salon, the Fringe Hair Studio; esthetician Yvonne Casas’ Skincare of Cambria; and Jolene Tafoya’s Vyana massage therapy studio.
Bronson Gray said Wednesday that “all first-floor tenants’ needs have been met,” clearing the way for Tenet to occupy the first floor. “The remodeling will start very soon,” she added.
It’s expected to be ready for occupancy by early 2018.
FEMA update
In his report Wednesday, District Administrator Bob Sayers updated the board on a grant from the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal-OES) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for funds to repair the ambulance station and other district property on Main Street. The property was damaged in storms that produced a mud slide, knocking down a debris wall and trapping an ambulance behind the station.
Since then, ambulances and crews have been housed at private residences in the community until repairs can be performed.
Sayers said FEMA had determined that costs related to the hillside are not eligible for grant funds.
“I disagree with the hillside eligibility decision and requested a re-review of the hillside eligibility situation,” he said.
Sayers also said the removal of flooring at the site had been deemed ineligible for funds.
Contracts and other business
Also at the CCHD trustees’ meeting:
▪ Trustees approved a $10,500 contract with CliftonLarsonAllen to perform the district audit. Sayers said the firm was one of four in the running for the contract, including Moss, Levy & Hartzheim, which has performed previous audits for the district. The cost of that contract would have been $5,485.
Trustee Shirley Bianchi spoke in favor of CliftonLarsonAllen, which Sayers described as one of the nation’s largest auditing firms. Bianchi said CliftonLarsonAllen was the only one of the four firms that included fraud and embezzlement in its audit proposal.
The vote was 3-2, with President Bob Putney and Trustee Mary Anne Meyer dissenting.
▪ The board voted unanimously to hire Vanir Construction Management to oversee renovation of the storm-damaged district buildings at 2511, 2515 and 2535 Main St.
▪ Following a closed-session performace review, the board raised Sayers’ salary to $99,840 from $96,000.
▪ The board set a special meeting to review the budget for 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Old Cambria Grammar School board room.
