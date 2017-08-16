How can you prepare for a fire in Cambria? Find out here

If the Bridge Fire on July 18 had blazed its way toward downtown, Pine Knolls and other major residential areas of Cambria, would you have known how to take care of yourself and your family and help others? What would you take with you, how would you prepare your home, which way would you go to evacuate, how would you communicate and find out what was happening?
In September, North Coast residents can learn how to get ready now for future emergencies and disasters, but also how to respond individually and as part of a team that helps neighbors and the community.
The Community Emergency Rescue Team, or CERT, will teach a basic, hands-on CERT training course in evening sessions scheduled for Sept. 11, 13, 18, 20 and 25. Each three-hour class, taught at the Cambria Fire Station, starts at 6 p.m.
CERT students learn firefighting and medical skills, how and when to turn off utilities; awareness of hazardous materials and terrorism; light search-and-rescue techniques; and most importantly, self-reliance.
Craig Ufferheide, CERT coordinator, said, “It will be a truly Cambrian class, taught by Cambrians for Cambrians. We have even managed to reduce the price to $30 (from $40),” which pays for manuals for the five classes and supplies to start students’ “go bags.”
The more CERT-trained people we have, the better it will all work.
Craig Ufferheide, CERT coordinator
“Our emergency communications network is in place and working, along with other initiatives designed to enhance the Cambria readiness level,” Ufferheide said. “The more CERT-trained people we have, the better it will all work.”
For details and sign-up instructions, go to at http://bit.ly/2gFzCtk. Prepayment (in person at the fire station, 2850 Burton Drive) and registration in advance are required.
Cambria’s team of CERT volunteers has been lauded as the best in the county and a model for others.
