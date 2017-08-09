Cambria 4-H members earn California Mid-State Fair ribbons

Carla Canestro of Cambria earned high-point honors for English, Western and gymkhana 4-H horse shows and also won Best of Show honors in the Pony Division at the California Mid-State Fair.
Riding in all 12 events, she took home three folding chairs and numerous ribbons in Paso Robles. Canestro also competed in three arts and crafts divisions: pencil drawing, photography and floriculture.
She was one of five Cambria 4-H members to take part in the fair, Stella Canestro said.
Also in the livestock competition, Canestro took third in dairy goat showmanship with her Nigerian dwarf goat, Jingle; second with her 2-month-old kid, May; and third with May’s mom, Jingle, in the breed show.
She and Stella Canestro placed second in the club goat competition with Lotus, Luna and Jingle.
Stella Canestro also took second in the Dam and Daughter class with Nigerian dwarf goats Lotus and Luna. She placed third in the rabbit breed show with her Holland lop, Hobnob. In arts and crafts, she entered one stepping stone, one floriculture project and one photograph.
Other club entries in arts and crafts were: Angelina Perez, two baking entries and one floriculture project; Gaby Espinoza, one photo and one stepping stone (which received a “special award”); and Sophia Sison, one stepping stone, one floriculture project and one photo.
Comments