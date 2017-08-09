The Cambria Historical Museum, Center Street and Burton Drive.
Museum series looks at chores on a 19th century homestead

August 09, 2017 10:30 AM

The next installment in the Cambria Historical Museum’s series, “Family Life in the Late 19th Century,” will explore food preparation and chores that were typical for families living in Cambria during that era.

Visitors will have opportunities to experience daily activities involved in getting meals ready, cleaning, repairs and upkeep of the homestead. The program is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the museum on Center Street at Burton Drive.

This will be the fourth event of the summer series. The most recent installment took place in July.

“With lots of twisting, turning, counting and weaving in July, another event in the Cambria Historical Museum’s summer series of ‘Family Life in the Late 19th Century’ was enjoyed by all,” Debbie Carolan and Terry Shue wrote in a news release. “Multigenerational families made ropes and friendship bracelets and learned a bit about weaving. Visitors experienced tools of the time and learned of skills necessary to survive when technology wasn’t available.”

