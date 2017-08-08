Bobcat’s fateful climb cuts power to 3,530 Cambria residents

Why did the bobcat climb to the top of a power pole near the intersection of Santa Rosa Creek Road and Main Street shortly before 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6? Nobody knows.
What is known is that, at the end of that ascent, the bobcat shorted out the circuit, according to John Lindsey, PG&E spokesman and meteorologist.
The resulting power outage cut electricity to about 3,530 PG&E accounts twice, once in a brief blip when the bobcat short-circuited the system, and a second time when linemen deliberately de-energized the circuit so they could safely retrieve the bobcat’s body.
Power was restored about 9:45 p.m.
A saddened Lindsey said he was told the wild feline “was a beautiful animal, with beautiful markings on its fur.”
Comments