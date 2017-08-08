A bobcat (not the one that short-circuited the power line) on the prowl in the Top of the World area of Cambria.
A bobcat (not the one that short-circuited the power line) on the prowl in the Top of the World area of Cambria. Kathe Tanner ktanner@thetribunenews.com

The Cambrian

Bobcat’s fateful climb cuts power to 3,530 Cambria residents

By Kathe Tanner

ktanner@thetribunenews.com

August 08, 2017 11:17 AM

Why did the bobcat climb to the top of a power pole near the intersection of Santa Rosa Creek Road and Main Street shortly before 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6? Nobody knows.

What is known is that, at the end of that ascent, the bobcat shorted out the circuit, according to John Lindsey, PG&E spokesman and meteorologist.

The resulting power outage cut electricity to about 3,530 PG&E accounts twice, once in a brief blip when the bobcat short-circuited the system, and a second time when linemen deliberately de-energized the circuit so they could safely retrieve the bobcat’s body.

Power was restored about 9:45 p.m.

A saddened Lindsey said he was told the wild feline “was a beautiful animal, with beautiful markings on its fur.”

