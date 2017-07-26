Cambria couple have drive for European Model A tour

Jay and Pat Burbank, in front of the Model A in the left foreground, stopped at Penafiel Castle in Valladolid, Provence, Spain on May 14. Construction began at the site in 1307, and most of the structures date from the 15th century, according to castles.org. Beside the car at right are Pam Martens (in red hat) and Terry Padgett. Courtesy photo